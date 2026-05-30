‘Modi also supervised NEET leak’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM after govt's submissions to Supreme Court; BJP reacts

In a dig at the government's counsel informing the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally overseeing the ongoing NEET probe, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the PM “personally supervised” the paper leak. Rahul Gandhi has, in recent days, repeatedly targeted the BJP-led Centre over the NEET paper leak row and the controversy surrounding the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. (ANI)

His remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which said the Congress MP's take was “outrageous” and prioritised “sensationalism over responsibility”.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, that had been conducted on May 3 for admissions to medical courses, following a paper leak, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over NEET paper leak issue During a hearing linked to the probe on Friday, the Supreme Court was informed that PM Modi was personally monitoring concerns regarding the cancellation of NEET-UG following the paper leak controversy.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission after the apex court asked the government to file an affidavit explaining the process being followed in the investigation and how conclusions in the probe would be reached.

“Honourable Prime Minister is personally supervising,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, according to LiveLaw.

Reacting to a post on the development, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the prime minister, saying, “PM Modi also personally supervised the NEET paper leak.”