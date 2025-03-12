Modi conferred Mauritius’ highest honour: ‘Order of Star and Key of Indian Ocean’

New Delhi: Mauritius on Wednesday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said it was an acknowledgment of the shared commitment to regional progress and security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Highest National Award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean from Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool at Mauritius’ National Day Celebrations, in Port Louis on Wednesday. (DPR PMO)

The award was presented to Modi by Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool at the island country’s National Day celebrations in Port Louis in recognition of the prime minister’s efforts to strengthen the relationship between India and Mauritius.

“It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius,” Modi said in his acceptance speech. “It is an acknowledgment of our shared commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development, and it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the Global South.”

Modi dedicated the award to the people who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago, saying: “Through their hard work, they wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity.”

Almost 70% of the population of 1.2 million of Mauritius trace their roots to indentured labour brought to the island from India in the 18th century. The cuisine and languages of the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh form an integral part of the lives of the Indian-origin population.

“I also embrace this honour as a responsibility,” Modi said. “I reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance the India-Mauritius strategic partnership to greater heights.”

Modi has received state honours from more than 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdul Aziz, the Order of the State of Palestine, the United Arab Emirates’ Order of Zayed, the Order of Fiji, and Egypt’s Order of the Nile.

This was the second time that Modi was the chief guest at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius.

Later in the day, Modi visited the Ganga Talao in Mauritius and offered prayers before immersing holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the sacred site.

His gesture of bringing holy water from the Mahakumbh Mela to Ganga Talao “signifies not only the spiritual unity between the two nations, but also their commitment to preserve and nurture the rich traditions that form the foundation of their shared cultural ties”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.