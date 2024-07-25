Modi govt alerts states, CAPF on VVIP security, cites Trump's near-fatal shooting: Report

The central government has reportedly issued a directive to Director Generals of states, union territories, and paramilitary forces to enhance security measures for "high-risk dignitaries" in the wake of the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. The directive stressed the need for increased vigilance and protection, particularly during public events such as rallies, corner meetings, and roadshows, reported The Indian Express. The CISF conducting a survey following the security breach at Parliament in December. (PTI)

Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13 while addressing a campaign rally near Pennsylvania. The assailant, a 20-year-old man, fired eight rounds with an AR-15–style rifle from a rooftop, wounding Trump in his right ear. This incident is part of a worrying trend highlighted by the central government, which cited seven recent assassination attempts in its communication on July 16.

"Former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was fatally shot on July 8, 2022, from close quarters by an individual using a homemade shotgun while addressing a corner public meeting. During a road march, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was fired upon on November 3, 2022, and reportedly suffered a bullet injury. Vice-President of Argentina, Christina Fernandez, escaped an assassination bid on September 1, 2022, as a man unsuccessfully tried to fire a loaded pistol close to her head," The Express quoted an official, citing the Centre’s internal security division communication.

Other recent incidents include the attempted attack on former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on April 15, 2023, where a smoke bomb was hurled towards him from within a crowd, and the fatal shooting of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9 last year. More recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded on May 15 during a public event.

The directive from the central government outlines three key areas for improvement: physical security measures, technical surveillance, and contingency drills, along with the crucial role of personal security officers (PSOs).

Physical security measures include stringent access control at venues, comprehensive checks of men and materials, and ensuring that only authorised personnel are in the proximate area of the dignitary. Venues should undergo thorough physical, visual, and technical inspections, with security personnel deployed to secure the area. High-rise features and other vantage points offering direct lines of sight to the dignitary should be sanitized and controlled.

The government also stressed the importance of preparing for potential contingency situations. Drills should be formulated and rehearsed to provide immediate cover to the dignitary, neutralise threats swiftly, and ensure rapid evacuation to a safe location or hospital, according to the report. PSOs should maintain constant vigilance, position themselves to have a 360-degree view of the surroundings, and respond quickly to any threatening activity.