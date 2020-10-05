Modi govt destroying farmers, slashing their throat: 10 things Rahul Gandhi said in Punjab

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:03 IST

In a sustained attack at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that not a single policy introduced by the Centre in the last six years has benefitted the poor people.

Panning government policies and laws like GST and demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi said, “They passed the three black farm bills amid the coronavirus outbreak. What was the haste to do it at this time? They did it because they thought the farmers won’t be able to do anything, but they don’t know the power of a farmer.”

The Congress leader was addressing ‘Kisan Bachao Rally’ in Punjab’s Sangrur.

Led by Gandhi, the Congress party is holding tractor rallies from October 4-6 across the state in protest against the three contentious legislations that were passed by Parliament last month and got presidential assent.

Here is what Rahul Gandhi said in his rally:

- For six years, this government has been attacking the poor, labourers and farmers one after another. If you look at their policies, there is not a single policy that can benefit the poor people.

- They said they would do demonetisation to fight black money, but the nation had to stand in long queues outside banks. You put your money in the bank, but Modi ji waived the debt of India’s richest billionaires by taking your money.

- GST brought after demonetisation, now you ask any small shopkeeper or small businessman what happened to GST. Till date, the small shopkeeper or businessman has not understood GST.

- Demonetisation, GST etc. is all a way to target the small shopkeepers or small and medium businesses. You have to understand that Narendra Modi ji is making the way for Adani and Ambani.

- At the time of Corona, we asked Narendra Modi to help the poor, hungry labourers walking thousands of kilometers. We said help small traders, but Modi ji still did not take any step.

- This country will not be able to provide employment to its youth in the coming time because Modi ji has ruined the system of employment generation.

- Everyone knows that this system needs to be changed, farmers need to be given infrastructure, markets need to be created but Narendra Modi is not even trying to strengthen this system. Narendra Modi ji is only destroying this system. While he should guarantee MSP, with these three laws he is killing farmers and labourers, slashing their throats.

- Today, if a farmer has a problem in the mandi, then he can put his point across or approach another businessman, but tomorrow our farmers will have Adani on one side and Ambani on the other. The farmer will have only two options - Adani or Ambani. Now you tell whether a farmer can fight them. Can you talk to them? Not at all.

- Those who think this will only harm farmers and labourers do not understand the food system of this country. If Adani and Ambani get hold of the agricultural system, every family will have to pay twice the amount of money for food.

- I am not standing here just for farmers and labourers, but for all the people of India because not only the working class, the whole country is going to be hit by these laws.