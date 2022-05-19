Modi govt’s fuel loot continues daily..: Cong slams hike in cooking gas prices

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre for the hike in cooking gas prices, by saying that the Modi government's fuel loot continues daily in small and big investments.

“After increasing the price of home LPG cylinder by ₹100 in 45 days, it is now up by ₹3.50. And after increasing the commercial cylinder by ₹457.50 in 60 days, it is now up by ₹8.00,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

“Even after making it impossible for about 2 crore families to refill cylinders for the second time, Modi government's #FuelLoot continues every day in small and big installments,” Surjewala further wrote.

Apart from him, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction over the hike in prices. Posting a photo of a woman cooking with a gas stove and a cylinder beside her, Tharoor wrote, “Looking at you, What to say and what is left to say.”

“आपको देख कर देखता रह गया

क्या कहें और कहने को क्या रह गया?” pic.twitter.com/dJRji0DLGE — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 19, 2022

Wednesday's hike of ₹3.50 in 14.2 kg domestic cylinder, has been the second such surge in less than two weeks.

The 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi will now cost ₹1,003 per refill, ₹1,029 in Kolkata, ₹1,018.50 in Chennai and ₹1,002.50 in Mumbai.

It is important to note that rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as the Value Added Tax (VAT). Prices are higher in states with higher taxes.

Previously, cooking gas prices in the country were hiked by ₹50 per cylinder on May 7 as international energy costs were rising due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, with the hike of ₹8, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,354. On May 1, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹102.50 to ₹2,355.50, but on May 7 it was reduced to ₹2,346.