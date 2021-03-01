Modi govt worked for farmers unlike farm leaders who paid lip service: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda counted Central schemes launched for farmers and said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government did a lot for the farmers, the community leaders only paid lip service to their cause. Nadda’s statement came after the inauguration of BJP’s offices in the Kashi and Prayag Raj regions, on Sunday, taking the party's district offices in the state to 53, out of these, 51 were built in the year 2019.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government did a lot of work in the interest of farmers and launched several schemes for them, while the farmer leaders did only lip service. They did nothing for the farmers; while PM Modi gave honor to the farmers and worked to bring them into mainstream,” Nadda said before naming PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Kisan Bima Yojana soil health card etc among initiatives taken for the farmers’ welfare.

“When BJP leader and parliamentarian from Kashi, Narendra Modi, became the Prime Minister in 2014, he expressed a desire that you people have to expand the party. Our party organisation used to run from two rooms. Now, the party has expanded and the BJP formed the government on its own by winning maximum seats. Therefore, the party should have its offices in every district of the country and there should be arrangements for party workers to function,” said Nadda, explaining the party’s expansion drive.

Nadda said the party's target was to build 700 party offices in the country, out of which, 400 have been built. He said out of the 80 BJP offices to be built in UP, 53 BJP have been built and the remaining 27 will be built by 2021. These offices, Nadda said, will be a medium for the party workers to inculcate quality values.

Nadda said that the party office was equipped with all digital facilities, including e-library, conference hall, and video conferencing hall, however, it was only a hardware, which needed the software of party workers to gather new information and impart new vision and direction to the society, while working for the party’s development.

He claimed that since the BJP was working to carry the country forward, therefore, those with the opportunity to work in the BJP were lucky.

“In India, all the national parties became regional parties. All political parties, including Indian National Congress, became the parties of families. But this is the BJP that turned into a family. That is why this is a matter of great fortune to work in the BJP,” Nadda said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several ministers of his cabinet were present in the inauguration ceremony.