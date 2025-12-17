Modi in Amman: Digital infra, pharma key as India, Jordan boost ties

India on Tuesday highlighted the possibilities for cooperation with Jordan in key sectors such as digital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, food parks and green mobility, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising the need to build on the historic trust between the two countries and future economic opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the India Jordan Business Forum in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. (AP)

Modi and King Abdullah II jointly addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman, a day after the PM proposed the doubling of bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next five years. Both leaders pointed to the need to increase business-to-business ties and called on the industry from both sides to convert potential into growth.

India is Jordan’s third largest trading partner and bilateral trade was worth $2.88 billion in 2023-24, with Indian exports amounting to$1.47 billion. India imports fertilisers and phosphates from Jordan and exports electrical machinery, cereals, frozen meat, chemicals, petroleum products, and automotive parts.

Modi noted that historical trust and future economic opportunities meet seamlessly in India-Jordan ties and said: “Jordan’s strength is geography and India has both skill and scale. When these two strengths come together, it will provide new opportunities for the youth of both countries.”

King Abdullah said Jordan’s free trade agreements and India’s economic power can be combined to create an economic corridor between South Asia and West Asia and beyond.

Modi urged Indian companies to take up King Abdullah’s call to access markets in the US and Canada through Jordan.

Modi emphasised several sectors of mutual cooperation, including digital public infrastructure and IT, where India’s expertise can be useful to Jordan. India’s frameworks such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) can be integrated with Jordan’s systems and the two sides can also collaborate in fintech, health-tech, and agri-tech.

The two sides can also collaborate in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. “Indian companies in Jordan should manufacture medicines and medical devices…Jordan can also become a reliable hub for West Asia and Africa,” he said. India’s experience in farming in dry climates can make a difference in Jordan and the two sides can work together to build cold chains, food parks and storage facilities.

Referring to King Abdullah’s vision of building railways and next-generation infrastructure, Modi assured him that India companies are “capable and eager to realise his vision”. The two sides can also collaborate in green growth and clean energy to unlock Jordan’s enormous potential, he said.

The India-Jordan Business Forum, which was the final event in Modi’s visit, was joined by business leaders from both countries in fields such as infrastructure, health, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, renewable energy, textiles, logistics, automobile and defence.