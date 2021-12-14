Modi in Varanasi: On Day 2, PM to chair conclave with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend several programmes on Tuesday, the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will participate in a conclave of chief ministers of several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states to discuss governance-related matters and attend anniversary celebrations at a yoga foundation and meditation centre.

According to the itinerary shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at around 3:30pm on Tuesday.

Next, PM Modi will participate in the conclave with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland will also be present at the meeting.

According to the PMO, the chief ministers will share with Modi their respective governance-related best practices to ensure that the policies are in line with the Prime Minister's “vision of furthering team India's spirit.” Following a presentation from the chief ministers on what entails good governance, the officials will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple later in the day.

The chief ministers of all these BJP-ruled states are also scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

PM Modi on Monday had a jam-packed Day 1 in Varanasi, where he inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, built at a cost of around ₹339 crore.

Modi also chaired an extensive meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meet, said it went on for six hours till late Monday night.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh noted the Prime Minister is not taking any rest, even after several “hectic engagements” including the much-awaited inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the six-hour-long meet.

On late Monday night, Modi also visited the Varanasi railway station, as part of his efforts to inspect key development works in the city. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister said it is the government's endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred temple town.

To this end, he said, the central government is working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern, and passenger-friendly railway stations.