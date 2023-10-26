Modi inaugurates 37th National Games in Goa, says our govt brought new thinking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th edition of the National Games in Panaji, Goa on Thursday. The games are being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th edition of the National Games in Panaji, Goa on Thursday (Twitter Photo)

The PM was felicitated by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant with a Kunbi shawl, a symbol of the state’s culture and identity. At the venue, Modi greeted the audience gathered for the event.

The PM in his address recalled the strides made by the country in promoting sports and an ecosystem for sports under the centrally sponsored schemes, something he said was neglected by previous regimes.

“The earlier government used to be very modest. People used to say sports is just a game. Why do we need to spend on it? Our government changed this thinking. We increased the budget. This year’s sports budget central is three times higher than nine years ago,” Modi said.

“There is no shortage of talent in India’s streets and villages. Our history is replete with stories of small towns that have given birth to champions. Yet, each time we used to look at our medal tally in national sports events, each and every citizen used to feel ashamed,” he said.

“That’s why, after 2014, through a national programme, we have rid ourselves of this thinking. We brought a change in sports infrastructure and changed the processes. We brought a change in financial help for players through schemes, but most importantly, we brought about a change in thinking. The old approach, the roadblocks have been removed one by one,” Modi said, adding that the government through its centrally sponsored programmes is hand-holding athletes through a roadmap “till the Olympic podium.”

“The effects are being seen throughout the country today,” he said, referring to India’s medal tally in the recently concluded Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games.

“From Khelo India to TOPS (Target, Olympic, Podium Scheme). We built a new ecosystem. At the level of schools, colleges, and universities players, with potential are being identified, and the government is spending a lot of money on training and diet. Today 3,000 youth are being trained,” said Modi, wishing the athletes success at the games that he said were a perfect launch pad for up-and-coming athletes.

“Sports success is linked to India’s overall success. The two are not disconnected. Which is why I spoke for every 140 crore Indians when at the IOC committee meeting I expressed India’s desire to host the youth Olympics in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036,” the PM said.

The National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time. The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.

