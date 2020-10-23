e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul Gandhi, blames PM Modi for migrant crisis

Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul Gandhi, blames PM Modi for migrant crisis

“The question is when Bihar’s jawans got martyred, what was the Prime Minister doing?” Rahul Gandhi said.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally on Friday in Nawada’s Hisua, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally on Friday in Nawada’s Hisua, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday , raising India-China issue, migrant crisis in his first election address on Friday — in Hisua.

“The question is when Bihar’s jawans got martyred, what was the Prime Minister doing?” Rahul Gandhi said alluding to Prime Minister’s Sasaram speech where he invoked the pride of Bihar which sends its sons to the border.

Also Read: Opposition insulting Bihar martyrs by promising Article 370 will be brought back, says PM Modi

“When China came inside our land, why the prime minister denied it? Today, he is saying he bows his head in front of the sacrifice of the jawans. Then why did you lie?” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Don’t lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers & traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani and Adani,” the Congress leader said.

Talking about Covid-19 and the following migrant crisis, the Congress leader said, “All migrant workers were sent back to Bihar. What was PM Modi doing at that time when you were walking miles? Did he provide you with trains.”

Before Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, addressed the rally and promised 10 lakh government jobs to Bihar youths the day he becomes the chief minister.

tags
top news
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar polls updates : Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Bihar polls updates : Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In