Modi, Macron inaugurate new consulate, honour Indians killed in world wars

New Delhi: The new Indian consulate in Marseille in France was jointly inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to deepen economic and people-to-people ties. French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Marseille Provence airport in France on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Modi and Macron travelled to the southern port city on Tuesday after co-chairing the AI Action Summit in Paris. Following their bilateral engagements, the two leaders inaugurated the newly opened consulate on Wednesday morning. They briefly interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who gathered to welcome them.

India and France are working to forge greater connectivity between the port cities of Mumbai and Marseille as they strengthen trade and economic ties and this was one of the reasons behind the decision for the two leaders to meet in France’s second most populous city. Macron’s presence at the inauguration was a “special gesture” that was deeply appreciated by Modi, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

“A historic moment in Marseille! President @EmmanuelMacron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that the mission will serve as an “important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections”.

Modi also pointed to Marseille’s historic links with India. “During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well,” he said.

The decision to open a consulate in Marseille was announced during Modi’s visit to France in 2023. The consulate has consular jurisdiction over four administrative regions in southern France – Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur, Corsica, Occitanie, and Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. This part of France is synonymous with trade, industry, energy and luxury tourism and has significant economic, cultural and people-to-people connections with India.

The two leaders visited the control room of CMA-CGM, a French shipping and logistics company, in Marseille, where they were briefed on the firm’s activities, including shipping and supply chain management, as well as future collaboration in the context of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Modi and Macron also went to Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed during World Wars I and II. After walking through the cemetery that is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, they laid wreaths to honour the sacrifices of the fallen.

“At Mazargues War Cemetery, we paid homage to the brave souls who embodied valour and sacrifice. Their courage in distant lands and unwavering duty to a greater cause will forever be remembered,” Modi said on X.

He added, “They shed their blood in the hope of a better and more peaceful world. Many of them never returned, but their heroism will continue to be remembered for the times to come. Their bravery will never be forgotten!”

Macron noted in a separate post on X that more than 100,000 Indians fought for France in 1914. “Ten thousand never returned. They set foot on the soil of Marseille before fighting in the mud of the trenches, unaware that they were marching to their deaths. Their sacrifice binds France and India forever,” he said.

The Mazargues War Cemetery commemorates more than 990 Indians, most of them killed in World War I.

Later, the two leaders visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache. This was the first visit by any head of state or government to ITER, one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects.

Modi and Macron appreciated the progress of ITER, including the assembly of the world’s largest “tokamak” or machine that confines a plasma using magnetic fields in a donut shape, where 500 MW of fusion power will be produced by creating, containing and controlling burning plasma.

India is among seven ITER members contributing to the project over the past two decades. Around 200 Indian scientists and associates, and industry players such as L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE and HCL Technologies, are engaged in the project.