Narendra Modi, Theresa May discuss chemical attacks in Syria, UK

Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed recent chemicals attacks in Syria and poisoning of two people in Britain’s Salisbury, with May reiterating her government’s position on Russia.

“The Prime Minister (May) reiterated the UK’s position on Russia’s recent destabilising behaviour, underlined by the attack in Salisbury and the protection provided for the Syrian regime’s repeated use of chemical weapons against its people,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. (Catch LIVE updates here)

Britain has blamed Russia for the Salisbury incident in March, which set off an international row between the West and Moscow.

The spokesperson said after their breakfast meeting that both expressed concern and made clear their opposition to the use of chemical weapons by any party in any circumstances.

Modi and May discussed during the meeting that lasted over one hour a range of issues, including Brexit and the shared priorities between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific, and committed themselves to working more closely together to ensure it remained free and open.

“The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Modi on the progress of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, saying the implementation period agreed in March gives Indian companies and investors the confidence that market access will continue on current terms until the end of 2020,” the spokesperson said.

“She reiterated that the UK will remain committed to global free trade and investment and that the UK will remain a leading hub for global finance. Prime Minister Modi said there would be no dilution in the importance of the UK to India post-Brexit. He said the City of London was of great importance to India for accessing the global markets and would remain so,” the spokesperson added.

The interaction included discussion on the progress made on bilateral defence and security cooperation since May’s visit to India in 2016 and the agreement to a number of Defence Capability Partnerships in key strategic areas, with closer military-to-military ties.

They agreed to continue working together closely to combat terrorism, radicalisation and online extremism, an official source said.

The leaders also welcomed the £1 billion of commercial deals agreed on Wednesday and agreed to build on the recommendations of the UK-India Joint Trade Review to reduce barriers to trade, to make it easier to do business in both countries and enable a stronger bilateral trade relationship for the future.

“Looking to the future the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the new UK-India Tech Partnership agreed today which will create thousands of jobs and generate significant investment in both our economies. The Prime Minister said the Partnership will be at the core of much that we’ll do together over the next decade,” according to the spokesperson.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in London early on Wednesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as he looks to enhance India’s role in multilateral organisations.

Modi is the is the first Indian prime minister to attend the meet in nearly a decade; former vice-president Hamid Ansari represented India in 2011 and 2015 while former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid attended the 2013 meeting.

He will meet Queen Elizabeth, attend the signing of several pacts, launch the Ayurvedic Center of Excellence, and take part in a diaspora event at Central Hall Westminster.