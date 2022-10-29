Modi moots ‘1 nation, 1 uniform’ idea for police

New DelhiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked all states and Union territories to consider if all police personnel in the country could wear the same uniform, saying the idea was not an imposition but held the potential to bestow a unified identity to the force.

Speaking on the second day of a conclave of state home ministers and top police and security officials in Haryana, the PM also said that all forms of Naxalism – whether by the gun or pen – must be uprooted, urged the states to work together as the crimes are now borderless, and focused on the use of technologies such as 5G. He also underlined the perils of fake news, said that the primary duty of the law-and-order establishment was to safeguard the 99% law-abiding citizenry with no leniency to the other 1%, and backed tough laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“On the lines of ‘one nation, one ration card’, ‘one nation, one mobility card’, ‘one nation, one grid’, we can also think of having ‘one nation, one police uniform’. Yes, there can be different numbers and insignia for the states but is this something which can be discussed among states, police establishment?” Modi said at the event in Surajkund.

He clarified that it was just an idea that could be further discussed by chief ministers and home ministers. Currently, the British-era khaki is worn by police forces across the country but its colour, fabric and pattern changes according to the state and Union territory. “States can have their number or insignia… I am just putting forward this as a thought for your consideration,” the PM added.

He said the scheme will be very beneficial because it will lead to the manufacture of quality products at scale. “If any citizen goes to any part of the country, they will know who the policeman is, just like every person, whether literate or uneducated, can identity a postbox,” said the PM.

In 2017, the home ministry’s think-tank, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), designed a new all-weather “smart uniform” for police personnel with nine prototypes. At the time, research showed that there was no uniformity in police uniform. “While basic fit and shade changed from state to state, there were flaws like thick trouser fabric, which made it inconvenient during hot climate, and not having enough space to carry personal/official objects. The helmets are too heavy during law-and-order situations and the metal belts are too wide and big,” said the Smart Uniform report, seen by HT.

Law and order is a state subject and all decisions on uniform and other aspects of policing are taken by state governments. “Consider the suggestion if it appears productive, whether after 5, 50 or 100 years,” said the PM.

In his 45-minute virtual speech, the PM warned against Naxalism and fake news. “Be it the one with guns or the one with pens, the Naxals have to be uprooted to prevent them from misleading the youth of the country,” he said. On fake news, the PM said a single piece of incorrect news could snowball into a matter of national concern, and cited the example of rumours of a “reservation scheme” that sparked violence and caused widespread damage. “We need to educate people about analysing and verifying any piece of information before forwarding it. We have to come up with technological advancement to prevent the spreading of fake news,” he added.

He urged states to work together and harness technology. Even though law and order is the responsibility of states as per the Constitution, the PM noted, they are equally linked to the unity and integrity of the country. “Every state should learn from each other, take inspiration from each other, work for the betterment of the country, this is the spirit of the constitution and it is also our responsibility towards the countrymen,” he said.

Pointing out why there was a need for states and Centre to cooperate on policing, Modi said crime was no longer localised and instances of interstate or international crimes are going up. “Whether it is cybercrime or the use of drones for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, the government needs to keep working towards new technologies to tackle the menace. The law and order system can be improved with the help of smart technology,” he said, adding that the recently launched 5G technology could help in this area.

PM asked state agencies to develop capabilities in forensic science and take full advantage of the National Forensic Sciences University of Gandhinagar.

“We should have a pan India outlook, all our best practices should be interoperable and should have a common link,” he said. Asserting that the Centre had repealed close to 1,500 pre-Independence era laws, Modi urged state governments to also repeal obsolete local laws.

The Prime Minister also asked to strengthen human intelligence along with technological intelligence as this cannot be ignored. The PM emphasised the need to stay alert against the new challenges that are emerging in the wake of India’s growing stature.

The PM also asked police forces to assess their vehicles in light of the new government scrappage policy. “Police vehicles should never be old as it is related to their efficiency,” he said.

The two-day conference of home ministers, home secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the states, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organizations (CPOs) is being held to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters.