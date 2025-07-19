‘Modi or Gadkari?’: What Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked at Mysuru rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising inequality, while addressing a mega convention in Karnataka’s Mysuru. Kharge rejected claims that the Karnataka government was “bankrupt”. (Pitamber Newar)

Laying the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹2,500 crore, Kharge questioned the government’s claims on economic equality, citing statements made by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Who is correct, Modi or Gadkari? Who is to be believed?” Kharge asked, referring to PM Modi’s recent statement that India ranks among the top countries in terms of equality, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s admission that poverty is on the rise while wealth remains concentrated among a few, PTI reported.

‘Give us our money’: Kharge urges Centre to release Karnataka's share of funds

During the convention, which was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and other ministers of the state government, Kharge urged the Centre to release Karnataka's share of funds.

“Give us our money, it is not your money," Kharge said, adding that the money was paid by the state's residents through taxes and GST

He further rejected claims that the Karnataka government was “bankrupt”. “If the government was bankrupt would it have given ₹50 crore to each MLA for developmental work in their constituencies?” Kharge asked.

BJP and RSS making attempts to remove the Constitution: Kharge

Kharge claimed that the BJP and RSS were “talking about amending or rewriting” the Constitution, adding that the people of this country would not allow it.

“Modi, you became the Chief Minister and Prime Minister because of the Constitution, you bowed to the Constitution before entering the Parliament, but Modi is today murdering the same Constitution,” Kharge said, according to the PTI report.

The Congress chief also questioned PM Modi for not visiting Manipur, while saying that Rahul Gandhi had visited the state twice. “What is the reason? Are you afraid of going there?” Kharge asked.

“… When people of the country are dying, Modi travels abroad,” he said.

