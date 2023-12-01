Modi pitches India as host of COP33 in 2028

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that India host the United Nations-sponsored COP summit in 2028 as he sought to position the country as a global leader in climate action, launched a green credit initiative, and called for more inclusive policies that help developing countries stave off climate calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high-level segment on day two of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai. (Bloomberg)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of COP28 in Dubai, Modi reiterated his call for a “just, inclusive and equitable” energy transition and said that India was committed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process.

“I propose that India will host COP33 in 2028. I hope over next 12 days, the Global Stocktake will show us the path to a secure future,” he said at the ceremonial opening of the high-level segment for heads of States and governments.

In a testament to the close ties between the host United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, Modi addressed the opening along with COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber, UNFCCC executive secretary Simon Stiell, and UN general assembly president Dennis Francis. His speech was followed by national statements by various heads of States.

“Despite India being home to 17% of world’s population, our share of global carbon emissions is lower than 4%. India is one of the very few economies that remains on track to achieve its climate targets,” he said.

The COP presidency rotates between different world regions and India’s next opportunity will be in 2028 when Asia gets its turn. All countries in that group must unanimously agree to Modi’s bid before it is confirmed.

He also met a constellation of heads of States on the sidelines of the prestigious global conference that has emerged as the main platform to hammer out negotiations and pacts on fighting the climate crisis, and draws tens of thousands of delegates, including world leaders and industry chiefs.

This edition of the conference is being widely seen as a turning point in the world’s fight to contain the climate crisis and keep the goal of 1.5 degree warming alive. Crucially, it will also measure how far the globe has come in achieving targets set by the 2015 Paris conference on mitigation, adaptation and climate finance.

In his speech, Modi proposed a green credits programme that he said will be more people oriented than the current system of carbon credits that are only money oriented, he said.

“From this platform, I am calling for another pro-planet, proactive and positive initiative and that is the green credits initiative. This is a mass campaign that goes beyond the commercial mindset associated with carbon credits. It focuses on creating carbon sinks through people’s participation and I invite all of you to join this initiative,” he said.

“We don’t have much time to correct the mistakes of the last century. Over the past century, a small section of humanity has indiscriminately exploited nature but the entire humanity is paying the price. Thinking only about one’s interest will take the world into darkness,” he added.

The green credit programme — notified by the Centre in October — is a market-based mechanism designed to incentivise voluntary environmental actions across diverse sectors, by individuals, communities, private sector industries, and companies. Its governance framework is supported by an interministerial steering committee and the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) will monitor the overall implementation. In its initial phase, the scheme will focus on water conservation and afforestation.

In Dubai, Modi hailed India’s efforts to mitigate emissions.

“You have supported me on issues of climate justice, climate finance and green credit when these have been raised by me. The world is convinced today that for welfare of humanity, everyone’s interest must be protected and everyone’s participation is essential. India has presented a model of development of striking of great balance between ecology and economy,” he said.

India achieved its emissions intensity related targets 11 years ahead of the committed time frame, he said.

“We have achieved our non-fossil fuel targets nine years ahead of the time frame. We have remained ambitious. We set targets to bring our emission intensity down to 45% by 2030 and we have decided that we will increase our share of non-fossil fuel sources to 50%. We shall continue to move ahead to achieve our goal of net zero emissions by 2070,” Modi added.

Modi referred to India’s recently concluded presidency of the G20 and said the country’s tenure placed high importance to the climate in the spirit of one earth, one family and one future.

“At G20, we agreed on a green development pact for a sustainable future. We have agreed on the principles of lifestyle for sustainable development. We have expressed our commitment to triple renewable energy by 2030 globally. India has promoted alternative fuels including hydrogen and launched the Global Biofuels Alliance. We have together recognised need to take climate finance commitments from billions to trillions,” he said.

Modi called on countries to work in unison, be more balanced, ambitious, innovative and decisive.

“Every country should fulfil their climate targets and work in unity and cooperate. We need to give all developing countries a fair share in global carbon budget. The energy transition should be just and equitable transfer technology and clean energy supply chains,” he added.

Addressing the summit, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the “Earth’s vital signs are failing”, and called on nations to “act now”.

“Earth’s vital signs are failing: record emissions, ferocious fires, deadly droughts and the hottest year ever. We are miles from the goals of the Paris Agreement — and minutes to midnight for the 1.5-degree limit. But it is not too late. You can prevent planetary crash and burn. We have the technologies to avoid the worst of climate chaos — if we act now. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has charted a clear path to a 1.5-degree world. But we need leadership — cooperation — and political will,” Guterres said.

“The success of this COP depends on the Global Stocktake prescribing a credible cure in three areas. First, drastically cutting emissions. Current policies would lead to an earth-scorching three-degree temperature rise. The Global Stocktake must set clear expectations for economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions, that cover all greenhouse gases, and align with the 1.5- degree limit. The G20 — which represents 80 per cent of the world’s emissions — must lead. I urge countries to speed up their net zero timelines, to get there as close as possible to 2040 in developed countries and 2050 in emerging economies. Second, we cannot save a burning planet with a firehose of fossil fuels. We must accelerate a just, equitable transition to renewables. The science is clear: The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate,” Guterres added.

Modi is scheduled to attend the first two days of the conference that is likely to span the next two weeks. On Friday, Modi addressed two other sessions.

At a session on climate finance, Modi called on the global community to deliver on four critical finance action points to help the Global South transition to low-carbon economies. He called on developed countries to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 and leave carbon space for developing countries to grow.

“We expect that COP will address issues related to climate finance effectively. First, COP28 must make progress on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (for the post 2025 period). Secondly, there should be no curbs on the fund flow to Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund, they should be fully funded. Third, multilateral development banks should make affordable climate finance available. Fourth, developed nations should reduce their carbon footprint and become carbon neutral before 2050,” he said.

“We all know that India and other developing countries in the Global South have contributed little to the problem of climate change. But the impacts of climate change are more severe on the global south. They do not have adequate resources to act on climate change,” he added.

During a high-level event on the Green Credits Programme, Modi said the purview of carbon credits is very limited and pitched for a more “holistic” Green Credit. “The Green Credit Initiative has been conceptualised as a mechanism to incentivise voluntary pro-planet actions, as an effective response to the challenge of climate change,” he said.

In October, the Centre had notified two initiatives — a green credit programme for afforestation and water conservation projects and another on an ecomark scheme to promote “eco-friendly” products. To obtain green credits, companies must register their activities on www.moefcc-gcp.in.