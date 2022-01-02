Home / India News / Modi releases fresh instalment of PM-KISAN
india news

Modi releases fresh instalment of PM-KISAN

Farmers should adopt zero-budget natural farming, the Prime Minister said on Saturday, while releasing the tenth instalment of the cash-transfer scheme for farmers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Farmers should adopt zero-budget natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised on Saturday while releasing the tenth instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a cash-transfer scheme for farmers, which would disburse 20,000 crore to nearly 100 million agricultural households.

The country will become self-sufficient only when farmers became self-sufficient, Modi said while interacting with several farmer producer organisations through videoconferencing.

“The formation and promotion of 10,000 farmer producer organizations scheme further the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by making our agricultural economy not only sustainable but the biggest contributor to our GDP,” Modi said.

The virtual event was attended by nine chief ministers, several ministers from different states, and representatives of agricultural institutions.

The Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than 14 crore to about 351 farmer producer organisations that would benefit 124,000 farmers.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of 6,000 a year to every landowning farmer with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal instalments.

The central government has paid nearly 161,000 crore since the scheme was launched on 24 February 2019. The previous instalment was released in August 2021.

Besides landholding records, most states require farmers to provide at least four sets of verified documents to be eligible for the PM-KISAN scheme: the Aadhaar number, phone number, bank account details and know-your-customer credentials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi cash transfer
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out