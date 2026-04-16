Modi says women’s quota will not discriminate against or do injustice to anyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured lawmakers that the amendments to expedite the roll-out of the women’s reservation in legislative bodies by 2029, including the proposal to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha by 50% and delimitation based on the 2011 census, will not discriminate against or do injustice to anyone. He cautioned that those who have opposed reservations in the past have had to pay a heavy price for a long time.

PM Modi urged the Opposition to set aside political differences to pass the women's reservation bill

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The Delimitation Bill, 2026, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seek to raise Lok Sabha seats and conduct delimitation based on the latest, effectively the 2011 census figures, to roll out the quota from the 2029 general elections.

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Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Modi sought to allay concerns of the Opposition that the bills would result in the Southern states losing their relative political power in Parliament and benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He assured that the proportional representation of states in Parliament will remain the same, and the increase in the number of seats will not change it.

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{{^usCountry}} The Opposition has questioned the government over the absence of a guarantee that proportional representation will remain. They demanded to know why the assurance of a blanket 50% increase in the number of seats was not included in the draft bill as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Opposition has questioned the government over the absence of a guarantee that proportional representation will remain. They demanded to know why the assurance of a blanket 50% increase in the number of seats was not included in the draft bill as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee. If you need a promise, I make a promise... because if the intention is clear, there is no need for wordplay,” Modi said. He said that the government’s intent to fast-track the roll-out of 33% quota for women in Parliament and state assemblies was to make amends for denying them their rightful space in decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee. If you need a promise, I make a promise... because if the intention is clear, there is no need for wordplay,” Modi said. He said that the government’s intent to fast-track the roll-out of 33% quota for women in Parliament and state assemblies was to make amends for denying them their rightful space in decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

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“We should not mislead ourselves into thinking that we are giving something to the women…It is their right, which we have held back for several decades. Today is the opportunity to atone for the sins…”

Modi urged the Opposition to set aside political differences to pass the bills that require a two-thirds majority. He said that there was no personal glory driving him to push for the legislation. “If we all come together, it will not go in favour of any one person or party. It will go in favour of the country’s democracy and the country’s collective decision-making power. We will all share the glory…” he said. “People think there is my self-interest... if you oppose it, it is obvious it will be. But if we all go together, then no one benefits. We do not want credit. I am ready to give credit,” he said.

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Also read: 'Kabhi maaf nahi karege': PM Modi's warning to Opposition over women's quota bill

Modi said the issue has been debated for long, and the time has come for women to be given their space in decision-making. He said the concept of developed India is not limited to shiny infrastructure and economic development alone, but it envisages that 50% of the population should be part of policy making.

Modi said those who want progress and success in political life will have to agree that there are tens of thousands of women at the grassroots level who are leaders. “In the last 25-30 years, women who won at the grassroots level in panchayat elections have gained political consciousness. Earlier, they stayed quiet, understood, but didn’t speak. They are opinion makers, and they are vocal. They are agitated, and they want to be added to decision-making, which happens in legislatures.”

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In response to the demand from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for creating quotas for Other Backward Class (OBC) women, he said, “Let 33% women come, they will decide who will come…why doubt their political acumen.”

He said that if the quota implementation is not done by 2029, then the parties will not be in a position to convince women of their seriousness. “More than the decision, it is the intent that will be examined, and any ill intention will not be forgiven by the women,” he said. He underlined that the issue is in the national interest and said it is the need of the hour to not delay the quota any further.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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