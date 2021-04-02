Modi targets Mamata at Bengal rally, Congress-AIUDF in Assam

Kolkata/Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed poll rallies in West Bengal and Assam, where the second phase of voting was held, hitting out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee for tagging Bharatiya Janata Party leaders “outsiders” in Bengal, and calling the Congress-led seven party mahajot (grand alliance) in Assam a “mahajhooth (grand lie)”.

The PM urged the voters to reject both, asserting that only the BJP can bring development in the two states.

Addressing a rally in Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, which goes to polls in the third phase on April 6, the PM accused Banerjee of insulting the people of other states by calling BJP leaders “outsiders”.

“The way she is attacking the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it raises questions on her political maturity. You have forgotten that as a CM you have taken oath of the Constitution. The Indian Constitution doesn’t allow you to insult the people of other states,” Modi said.

Modi also took on the Trinamool Congress chief for writing letters to political leaders calling for a united front against the BJP. “After the first phase she [Banerjee] became ever more nervous. She is seeking help from many leaders, who according to her are outsiders and tourists and she couldn’t find time to meet them,” the PM said.

Banerjee, on March 28, wrote letters to top leaders of non-BJP parties, alleging that a recent bill bestowing more powers to the lieutenant governor in Delhi was a “direct attack” on the country’s federal structure.

The PM reiterated the party’s target of winning over 200 seats in Bengal’s 294-member assembly.

“Some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But BJP’s strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received God’s blessing. BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal,” he said.

Modi asked Banerjee to clarify whether there is truth in the rumours that she is going to file nomination for another seat in the last phase of election. “Didi, are you going to fill nomination on another seat? First you went to Nandigram, and the people gave you an answer! Wherever you go, the people of Bengal are ready to give you the right answer.”

The TMC supremo is contesting from Nandigram, which voted on Thursday, against former confidant Suvendu Adhikari.

During a visit to a polling booth in Nandigram, Banerjee said that the PM’s rallies in the state on the day of polling were a violation of the model code of conduct.

“How can Modi campaign on polling day? He is using Doordarshan and other media. Can he do that? People will give a befitting reply,” Banerjee said addressing mediapersons.

The PM also hit out at the TMC for calling his recent visit to Bangladesh unethical and violative of the model code of conduct.

“I visited one of the 51 Shaktipeeth Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh. TMC has taken umbrage. Is it wrong to pay obeisance to Shri Harichand Thakur (founder of the Matua sect) at Orakandi? I don’t believe in showing seasonal faith (shraddha). We always take pride in our faith and tradition,” he said .

The TMC has written to the Election Commission alleging that Modi’s visit violated the model code of conduct in place for the West Bengal Assembly polls and some of his programmes there were “intended to influence the voting pattern” in certain constituencies.

Later in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Assam’s Kokrajhar where urged voters to reject the opposition alliance.

“In first phase of voting, people of Assam gave NDA [National Democratic Alliance] immense support. They have put the seal on victory of double-engine growth government [at Centre and state]. Thursday’s voting trend [for the second phase] is also very encouraging,” Modi said.

Drawing a football analogy, the PM said the people of Assam have shown the “red card” to the Congress-led Grand Alliance in the state. “Football is very popular among youths here. If I use a football term, Congress and its grand-alliance have been shown a red card again by the people of this region. People of the region have faith in NDA for peace, development and respect of Assam’s ‘sanskriti’ (culture),” Modi said.

The Congress has allied with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), three Left parties and a new regional party for the Assam elections. The combine has been dubbed the “mahajot” or grand alliance.

The PM also accused previous Congress governments of encouraging encroachment of land belonging to religious establishments and creating divide among various sections, while the NDA, he said, has built bridges of developments.

“During Congress’s long rule, Assam was troubled by bomb, ‘bandook’ (guns) and blockade. But during NDA rule there has been peace and respect,” Modi said, adding that it was under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that BTR was created and during the NDA government that the Bodo Accord was signed last year. “We want peace, progress and protection in Bodoland,” he said.

The Bodoland Territorial Region comprises of four districts in Lower Assam. The districts have 11 assembly seats, all of which will go to polls in the third phase on April 6.