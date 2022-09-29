Modi to arrive in Gujarat for a 2-day visit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his home state of Gujarat for a two-day visit on Thursday and inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth around ₹29,000 crore in Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, and Ambaji. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games on Thursday.

In Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate the first phase of a metro rail project. He will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth more than ₹3,400 crore in Surat related to water supply, drainage projects, Diamond Research and Mercantile City, biodiversity park, etc. Modi will also inaugurate Khoj Museum at Science Centre for children in Surat.

In Bhavnagar, he will lay the foundation stone for the World’s First CNG Terminal of brownfield port to be developed at a cost of over ₹4,000 crore.

Modi, who will also attend Navratri festivities in Ahmedabad, will flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar on Friday. He will travel on the train from Kalupur Railway Station in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat is due to go to the polls this year. The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to make inroads into the state with a focus on education and health care.