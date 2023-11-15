close_game
News / India News / PM Modi to disburse 15th PM-KISAN tranche in Jharkhand today

PM Modi to disburse 15th PM-KISAN tranche in Jharkhand today

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 15, 2023 02:32 AM IST

PM Modi will on Wednesday release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, at Jharkhand’s Khunti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, at Jharkhand’s Khunti, according to an official statement.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government.
PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)

At the event, Modi will disburse nearly 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer. In the 14th instalment, nearly 80.5 million farmers had received 17,000 crore in their bank accounts in July.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of 6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment. It is paid in three equal cash transfers of 2,000, one every four months. The welfare programme was launched on February 24 , 2019.

Modi had disbursed 16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers in the 13th instalment in February at Karnataka’s Belagavi. The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were released in May and October 2022.

The scheme has also benefited over 30 million women farmers, who collectively received over 53,600 crore, the government said. Since its launch, the government has disbursed more than 2.42 lakh crore to eligible farmers. PM-KISAN is a 100% central scheme.

Identification of beneficiaries is the responsibility of state governments. Any landowning farming household can enrol itself, subject to exclusions like income ceilings, tax payments and total asset value.

