Home / India News / Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all chief ministers on Wednesday to discuss a spike in Covid-19 infections in several parts of the country, and is expected to review India’s vaccination drive that began two months back, people aware of the matter said on Monday.

The move comes at a time when new infections have been rising, with daily cases crossing the 26,000 mark on Sunday, the first time since December 19, sparking fears of the start of a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Ready for more talks’: Rajnath on farmers’ stir

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

On Monday, India reported 24,434 cases.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16. An official said the meeting will be held virtually from noon on Wednesday. The PM is expected to discuss the vaccination drive and rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, the official added on condition of anonymity. Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks, another official said.

The scheduled meeting assumes significance as some parts of the country have resorted to local lockdowns and travel restrictions. Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices in Maharashtra will function at 50% capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine prime minister narendra modi covid-19 vaccination drive maharashtra coronavirus delhi coronavirus cases
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP