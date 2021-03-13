More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday

Over 1 lakh Gurugram residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab since the inoculation first started on January 16, officials from the health department said on Friday. As per the data released by the state government, 100,361 people in the district have received the vaccine dose until Friday. Out of those vaccinated, 41,648 are healthcare workers while 20,610 are front-line workers. On Friday, 577 people were vaccinated in the 45-60 age group whereas 4,099 people in the 60+ age category got the vaccine jab.

Dr M P Singh, district immunisation officer, said that the department had vaccinated over a lakh people in the past three months and is aiming to cover an even greater portion of the population in the coming weeks. “We have inoculated one lakh people in the city as of today. Our goal is to expand the vaccination cover. In line with this goal, we will be holding a mega vaccination drive on Monday,” said Singh.

Sharing details about Monday’s mega vaccination drive, he said that inoculation will take place at more than 100 session sites. These will include 37 government facilities and 52 private facilities. “While vaccination will be carried out at 89 locations across the district, there are multiple vaccine booths at some places. Overall, we will have nearly a hundred session sites,” said Singh. He said that the health department was coordinating with the panchayat department and the district administration to ensure that the maximum people can be vaccinated on Monday. “We are encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Across the state, the target is to vaccinate over a lakh people on Monday,” said Singh.

He said that the timings for vaccination had already been extended to cater to the growing demand. While 13 hospitals in the city vaccinated until 9pm on Friday, vaccination will take place round-the-clock starting from Monday.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, said, “Half a million doses have been administered in the state till now, with more than a lakh in Gurugram alone. In other districts too, vaccination coverage has been gradually increasing. It is for this reason on March 15 we have planned to hold a mega vaccination drive to administer over one lakh doses in the entire state.”