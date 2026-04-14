Trump dials Modi amid West Asia war stalemate; need to reopen Hormuz discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump held a 40-minute phone conversation on Tuesday, April 14, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said. This is the third phone call between the two leaders this year, and the second since conflict broke out in West Asia after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28.

Hormuz

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They spoke on February 2 to announce progress in a trade deal, and then on March 24 to discuss situation in West Asia; plus a third time now.

The war is currently in a stalemate after talks held in Pakistan capital Islamabad produced no result last weekend. Both sides are since sticking to their guns as a precarious truce, set for until April 22, holds for now.

What Modi said on conversation with Trump

PM Modi also took to X and revealed that in his call with Trump, they reviewed the progress of achieving bilateral cooperation in various sectors. “We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas,” PM wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi also said that they discussed the situation in West Asia and “stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi also said that they discussed the situation in West Asia and “stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in the first phone call since the conflict, PM Modi backed the restoration of peace in West Asia at the earliest and talked about ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure. Posting about his conversation, PM had said he had received a call from Trump and had a “useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in the first phone call since the conflict, PM Modi backed the restoration of peace in West Asia at the earliest and talked about ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure. Posting about his conversation, PM had said he had received a call from Trump and had a “useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”. {{/usCountry}}

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“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.”

Crucial timing

The recent phone call comes at a time when face-to-face talks between Iran and the US were held over the weekend after 47 years, but failed to yield positive results. Meanwhile, Trump announced the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas, prompting Tehran to threaten ports across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Also read: After Trump's America and Iran both block Strait of Hormuz, how will it impact India? Explained

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There were also reports suggesting that the next round of talks between US and Iran could take place this week or early next week.

Earlier this year, Modi and Trump spoke on the phone on February 2, when the two sides announced progress towards concluding a bilateral trade deal aimed at addressing the issue of US tariffs on Indian exports.

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