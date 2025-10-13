Modi's shoutout to Trump, Netanyahu after Israeli hostages freed: ‘Unwavering’

“We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi said the country supports Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region. Follow Gaza ceasefire live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza and lauded US President Donald Trump's peace effort that he described as “unwavering” along with the “strong resolve” of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian militant outfit Hamas on Monday released the remaining 20 Israeli hostages, potentially bringing to an end the fighting in Gaza that erupted after the group on October 7, 2023, carried out a siege in southern Israel.

The October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel led to the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians. The Hamas militants took 251 hostages to Gaza.

Donald Trump on October 9 announced that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the 'first phase' of plan to stop the fighting in Gaza and release hostages as well as prisoners.

The announcement followed days of talks between Hamas, Israel and other stakeholders that were held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm al-Sheikh.

Donald Trump hailed what he termed as an end to a "painful nightmare" in a speech to Israel's Parliament Monday, after the last surviving hostages returned home from Gaza and a group of Palestinian prisoners were released in turn under the ceasefire deal he helped broker.

The US president's visit to Israel came ahead of a summit on Gaza in the Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, an event PM Modi will miss but will be represented by minister of state (MoS) for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.