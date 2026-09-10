Modi-Xi bilateral meet set for Day 1 of BRICS Summit on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, September 12, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Xi Jinping's attendance at the 2026 BRICS Summit in Delhi will be his first visit to India in nearly seven years. The Chinese president's visit also comes as both Delhi and Beijing work towards renewing their ties after years of strain caused by border tensions.
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Deep Dive
What issues will be discussed during the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi?
The BRICS Summit 2026 will focus on multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains, and global governance.
Why is Xi Jinping's attendance at the BRICS Summit significant?
Xi Jinping's attendance is significant as it marks his first visit to India in nearly seven years and comes amidst efforts to renew strained ties between India and China due to border tensions.
How has the BRICS grouping evolved since its inception?
BRICS was formed in 2006 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa joined in 2010, and additional members like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were added in 2024, with Indonesia later becoming a full member.
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Along with a bilateral with Xi, the prime minister will also meet with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.
Modi and Xi met in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024, soon after the two sides reached an understanding on ending the military standoff on the LAC. The two leaders also held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin last August.
At the 2026 SCO Summit, the two leaders exchanged a brief word during the annual family photo in Bishkek.
Xi Jinping's India visit
Last month, it was reported that the Chinese President was likely to come to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. With this now confirmed, Xi is also expected to be accompanied by a large delegation.
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This will also mark the first time that the Chinese President has travelled to India since October 2019, when he came to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu for the second informal summit with Modi.
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This will also mark the first time that the Chinese President has travelled to India since October 2019, when he came to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu for the second informal summit with Modi.
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Home/India News/Modi-Xi bilateral meet set for Day 1 of BRICS Summit on Saturday
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