Modi-Yogi T-shirts the rage among young kanwarias this season

With the number of youngsters taking part in kanwar yatra having gone up over the years, what used to be a simple, religious annual tradition has now also become a fashionable event, say locals in Meerut region. This, they say, has led to the emergence of ‘kanwar merchandise’, which is bought with enthusiasm during this time of the year.

Shopkeepers in the city are all set for this year’s ‘kanwar season’ too. A number of garments and accessories shops, selling a variety of saffron-coloured garments and items such as money pouches, can be spotted in different localities.

Speaking about how this trend of special kanwar merchandise started, Gajendra Kumar, a garments shop owner in Shastri Nagar, said, “It began about 6-7 years ago. Earlier, kanwar yatra was a simple, religious affair. But now that a number of youngsters have started participating in the yatra, it has become a fashionable event too.”

He said youngsters participating in the yatra in groups wanted to sport unique items. “As a result, every year, something new is added to kanwar merchandise,” he said.

Pawan Mittal, another merchant who owns a clothing shop in Jagriti Vihar, threw light on the latest fad.

“This time, the most popular trend among young devotees are T-shirts with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Apart from that, T-shirts printed with the image of Lord Shiva riding a motorcycle are also very popular among the young.”

He further said, “Also, blue colour -- associated with Lord Shiva’s complexion -- is very popular. Many youngsters are ditching the typical saffron T-shirt and scarf associated with kanwarias and opting for blue coloured ones.”

Mittal said that most youngsters wished to stand out from others and also wanted to feel comfortable during the yatra. “So, they choose convenient and comfortable clothing along with useful accessories such as money pouches, which they carry around their waist. Other popular items are shorts, track pants, scarves, bags and bracelets,” he said.

A customer at Mittal’s shop said, “This procession taken out by Lord Shiva devotees is special. Everyone wants to look a certain way. That is why, over the years, kanwar merchandise, especially saffron T-shirts, have become important.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 09:48 IST