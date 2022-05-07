Mohali court issues warrant to arrest Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

CHANDIGARH: A Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against the BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The warrant was issued at the request of the Punjab Police which arrested the BJP youth wing’s national secretary from his residence in Delhi on Friday morning in connection with a case regarding provocative statements. But the Punjab Police team was stopped by Haryana Police on a request from Delhi Police on a kidnapping complaint filed by the politician’s father. Bagga, who was brought back to Delhi finally reached home on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate Mohali Ravtesh Inderjit Singh told the State Cyber Crime Mohali to arrest Bagga and produce him before the court. The next date of hearing in the case is May 23.

“Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec 153-A, 505, 505 (2), 506 IPC. You are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me. Herein fail not,” said the court’s order.

The team probing the case registered against Bagga earlier in the day moved an application for the warrant against Bagga for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. In support of its request, the investigators presented a copy of the FIR and the videography done outside the house of Bagga’s Delhi residence while they arrested him on Friday morning.

It was after this arrest that the Delhi Police registered an FIR of kidnapping against the Punjab Police that took Bagga with him and informed the Haryana Police to stop the cavalcade of Punjab Police that was taking Bagga.

Punjab Police convey was stopped by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra following which the Delhi Police took custody of Bagga and he was released around midnight.

Mohali Police’s plea in the court of the judicial magistrate said the police sent five notices to the BJP leader to present himself for investigation but he did not appear before the investigating team.

Sukhraj Singh, DSP City-1 said that the application was filed in the Mohali court and all facts regarding incidents in Delhi were presented before the court after which the court issued the arrest warrants.

Bagga on Saturday denied that he ignored the police notices. “The response of all their notices were given as per the legal procedure. Two such responses were given by my lawyer. The hearing on my FIR quashing plea that was scheduled on May 5 was deferred because the judge was unwell. The next hearing is on May 10,” Bagga said in Delhi.