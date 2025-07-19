Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan in trouble after viral video of assault on neighbour

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan is reportedly in legal trouble after a neighbour of hers filed a police complaint against her, with charges including assault and attempted murder. This comes amid a viral video on social media claiming to show Hasin Jahan raising her hand on her neighbour. Charges against Hasin Jahan included assault, criminal conspiracy and attempted murder. (HT File)

The complaint was lodged by Dalia Khatoon, according to Times of India report, which added thatthe charges included assault, criminal conspiracy and attempted murder.

The viral video doing the rounds on social media shows Hasin Jahan, in an altercation, hitting who is claimed to be her neighbour. HT could not independently verify the authenticy of the video.

Dalia Khatoon alleged that both Hasin and her daughter attempted to kill her during the confrontation.

The entire controversy is reported to be allegedly over a piece of land Suri town in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Hasin Jahan had previously lodged a complaint against the neighbour over the same, according to the report.

Problems reportedly erupted when Hasin Jahan started construction work on a plot registered in her daughter Arshi's name but her neighbour raised an issue alleging that the land was disputed.

Hasin Jahan also filed a counter-complaint against Kazi Farzuddin, the husband of a local Trinamool councillor, according to the report, which said the West Bengal Police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Hasin Jahan's allegations against Shami

Hasin Jahan had also leveled allegations against Mohammed Shami, accusing him of "defaming her and hiring criminals" in an effort to defeat her in their long-running legal dispute. In a strongly worded Instagram post, she also described Shami as "characterless, greedy, and mean-minded."

Her remarks followed a Calcutta high court order directing Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month to Jahan and their daughter Aaira as part of the ongoing divorce proceedings. The couple’s marriage, which lasted four years, ended in 2018 after Jahan, a former model, accused the cricketer of domestic violence.

“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we've been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," Jahan wrote on Instagram.