Mohan Bhagwat’s two-day visit to Lucknow to begin today

The RSS has set a target of reaching all villages and building a presence by 2025, the year when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh completes 100 years of its existence. RSS functionaries, however, indicated that the goal of reaching all villages could be achieved by 2024.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Lucknow on Monday after wrapping up his tour of Gorakhpur and Varanasi, in eastern UP. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 02:59 AM IST
HT Correspondent

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Monday.

“This time, after visiting Gorakhpur and Kashi, in eastern UP, the Sarsanghchalakji (RSS chief) will be in Lucknow for two days from Monday,” RSS functionary Ashok Dubey said.

During his meetings with people of eminence, the RSS chief is likely to seek their cooperation in view of the recent thrust on expanding the Sangh’s presence in villages and to boost its focus on employment.

The RSS has set a target of reaching all villages by 2025, the year when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh completes 100 years of its existence. RSS functionaries, however, said the goal of reaching all villages could be achieved by 2024 itself.

The Lok Sabha elections will also be held the same year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to win a third consecutive term for the BJP government at the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who, had earlier met the RSS chief in Gorakhpur, has decided against visiting Goa for the swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant’s government on Monday. It is, however, not clear if the chief minister will meet the RSS chief during the latter’s two-day stay in the state capital.

