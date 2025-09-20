Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023

Veteran actor Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Union government announced on Saturday. The recognition, considered the highest in Indian cinema, will be presented on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated actor Mohanlal on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (ANI photo)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), said the decision followed the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history,” the ministry said.

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in more than 400 films across multiple languages. Widely regarded as the face of Malayalam cinema, he has also left his mark in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. His achievements have earlier been recognised with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019, two of India’s highest civilian honours.

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson expresses displeasure at SS Rajamouli over biopic; says Aamir Khan’s team did research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the actor, praising his versatility and cultural influence.

“Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969, is India’s most prestigious recognition in cinema, presented annually for lifetime contribution to the growth and development of the film industry. Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the honour for 2022.