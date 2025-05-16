Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson expresses displeasure at SS Rajamouli over biopic; says Aamir Khan's team did research

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani surprised fans on Thursday by announcing that they’ve reunited 11 years later for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the ‘father of Indian cinema’. Soon, reports emerged that SS Rajamouli had also announced a biopic on Phalke in 2023 and that Jr NTR was rumoured to play the lead. In an interview with Amar Ujala, Phalke’s grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar expressed displeasure with Rajamouli. (Also Read: Case of the two Dadasaheb Phalke biopics: Are Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani and Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli making the same film?) SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan are reportedly both making biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson on SS Rajamouli

The publication noted that Chandrashekar ‘expressed displeasure’ when asked about the potential biopic by Rajamouli, expected to be titled Made in India. He said that the filmmaker never approached him for it, stating, “I have been hearing discussions about Rajamouli's project, but he never contacted me for it. No one spoke to me on behalf of Rajamouli. If someone is making a film on Phalke ji, then at least the family should be talked to. The family cannot be ignored, it’s we who know the real stories.”

Aamir Khan’s team gained our trust, says grandson

In contrast, Chandrashekar, while surprised, was happy to know Aamir and Rajkumar were attached to the biopic, stating that their assistant producer, Hindukush Bharadwaj, had been in touch with him for three years now. “Aamir-Hirani’s team worked hard to gain trust. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s project was a surprise for me too. I just got to know that they have tied up, but their assistant producer, Hindukush Bhardwaj, has been in touch with me for the last three years. He used to come to meet me again and again, do research, and ask for details. I told him clearly, you guys are working honestly, you go ahead, I have no objection”.

He also mentioned that Aamir-Rajkumar’s team ‘worked hard to gain our trust’. Chandrasekhar expressed happiness at Aamir playing Phalke as he was a ‘serious fellow’ and worked with ‘honesty’. He also expressed his opinion that Vidya Balan should be roped in to play his grandmother, Saraswatibai Phalke, in the film.

The clashing Phalke biopics

Aamir and Rajkumar are expected to begin prepping for the film after Sitaare Zameen Par’s release in June. While Rajamouli’s Made in India was announced in 2023 and is backed by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya’s Max Studios and Showing Business.