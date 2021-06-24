Molesters throw UP girl off building, 2 held

Agra: Two of the three men, who allegedly threw a 17-year-old girl off the second floor of a house in the Chaatha area of Mathura district on Monday night, were arrested on Wednesday, the police said. The search is on for the third , police added.

“A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including that for molestation and attempt to murder. The age of the girl was not revealed at the time of the complaint but later, she we found out she is a minor,so, the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act are to be added,” said Shirish Chandra, Mathura’s superintendent of police (Rural). All three accused were in their early twenties, said Chandra.

The three men , according to the family of the girl, had stalked and harassed her in the past too. It is believed that frustrated at their attempt being scotched in the past, they decided to attack her.

The family alleged police inaction adding that they went to the local police station on Monday night itself but were told to come the following day.

Chandra said that the girl’s family gave a written complaint at the local police station on Tuesday morning after which the FIR was lodged.

The father of girl alleged that the three men, including two from Bihar, lived in same locality and had molested the girl in the past. The three men had been harassing his sister for about a year, the girl’s brother was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. However, the family did not register a complaint about these,Chandra said.

According to the brother, a little after 8 pm, the “three men arrived on a motorcycle and barged into our house. They assaulted my family members, including mother and sister. Two of them forcibly took my sister to the second floor and threw her from the balcony, breaking her spinal cord,” he alleged.

The police have CCTV footage from the neighbourhood which purportedly shows the girl falling flat on the street outside the house.

“The victim is under treatment in Kosi town. The exact injuries are yet to be confirmed as the girl has been sent for an MRI to Mathura by doctors,” Chandra added.

“She is admitted to a private hospital and has got severe injuries in her spinal cord and other parts of the body. She is in a critical condition,” the girl’s father told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government over crimes against women.

“In Mathura, goons who had been harassing a girl for a year entered her house and threw her from the terrace. A girl, troubled over being teased, ended her own life in Hamirpur,” she said in a tweet in Hindi. “In jungle raj, the safety of women is in God’s hands.”

“I am not aware of the exact details but all I can say is that whatsoever the case is, in this government, the guilty will not be able to use influence to escape the law....,” said UP BJP spokesperson, Harish Srivastava.

(with PTI inputs)