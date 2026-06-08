Molten metal at 1600°C, 8 workers killed: What we know about Vizag steel plant mishap

Molten iron was spilled onto workers of Andhra Pradesh’s Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Vishakhapatnam on Monday. The incident left at least eight workers deal, injuring six others, PTI news agency reported quoting officials.

A large quantity of molten iron fell on the workers at the plant, leaving several dead and others injured.(X/ @JaganannaCNCTS)

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The RINL management has not yet issued an official statement confirming the death toll. According to information shared with health minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, the bodies of four deceased have reached the steel plant's general hospital, PTI news agency reported.

As rescue and assessment operations are underway, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. “He spoke to the steel plant authorities and enquired about the incident. He asked the district authorities to rush to the spot and take up rescue operations,” an official statement said.

What do we know about the mishap?

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{{^usCountry}} A large quantity of molten iron fell on the workers at the plant, leaving several dead and others injured. The incident took place at around 4.30pm in the plant's Continuous Casting Department (CCD) under the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) section, a local trade union leader said requesting anonymity, according to an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large quantity of molten iron fell on the workers at the plant, leaving several dead and others injured. The incident took place at around 4.30pm in the plant's Continuous Casting Department (CCD) under the Steel Melting Shop (SMS) section, a local trade union leader said requesting anonymity, according to an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, molten iron was spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane. Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

“A ladle carrying molten steel suddenly malfunctioned, causing a large quantity of liquid metal to spill. The intense heat and resulting fire trapped workers in the vicinity, leading to multiple casualties,” a trade union leader said.

Meanwhile, another eyewitness account suggested that the mishap occurred during operations related to NTC-3 Heat F, wherein a substantial quantity of molten steel leaked while being lifted, causing a massive blaze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased, while announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh.

Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2026

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“Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi further said local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister said.

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