Moments of Amritsar train horror caught on video

At least 50 were killed and several injured after a train ran into dozens of people standing on a railway track near Amritsar, watching the burning of Ravan’s effigy this evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the people who were mowed down reportedly could not hear the approaching train due to the loud sound of exploding crackers at the Dussehra celebrations.

The horrific accident that was filmed by many on mobile phones took place at Joda Phatak railway crossing in Amritsar.

In some videos, the crowd is seen watching the Ravan effigy made of crackers burst into tall flames. Many in the crowd were busy shooting the videos that they failed to notice the approaching train, which came at full speed and hit them.

Some did manage to jump to safety in the nick of time, but for others, it was too late.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 22:49 IST