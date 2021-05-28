Monsoon likely to arrive this Monday, says IMD

Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala on May 31, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The normal date for monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1 but Yaas helped pull the monsoon flow over Arabian Sea, according to IMD. Second stage monsoon forecast with details of likely zonal distribution of rain will be released by IMD on May 31.

Advance of southwest monsoon 2021 (Courtesy: IMD)

Cyclone Yaas weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh this morning.The depression (remnant of Yaas) over the central parts of Jharkhand had moved northwards and lay around 100 km north of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and 150km south of Patna on Thursday night.

Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely over Bihar on Friday; over east Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday; over Bihar on Friday and heavy rainfall likely is over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the period.