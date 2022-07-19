Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live, Day 2: Oppn seeks debate on price rise
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE updates: It's the second day of the monsoon session of parliament. The opposition is planning to attack the Narendra Modi government over price rise and the GST issue. The opposition led by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge is planning to hold a protest at the Gandhi statue and inside parliament. The Congress is likely to raise the Agnipath military recruitment scheme which witnessed violent protests a month ago.
The first day of the monsoon session was marked by disruptions as well. In the Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla had adjourned the morning session till 2 pm for the members to vote in the presidential elections. The house was adjourned after newly-elected members took oath and obituary references were read out.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day when chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu did not relent on opposition's demand for discussion on price rise. The members of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress trooped to the well of the house and raised slogans.
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 09:43 AM
AAP demands discussion on MSP in Rajya Sabha
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice, demands discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India, ANI reported.
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 09:34 AM
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has pledged to dedicate the entire salary that he would draw during his six-year term in the upper house to the education of economically weak students in Punjab. Full report
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 09:19 AM
DMK demands discussion fuel price hike, inflation
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of “hike in the price of petroleum products leading to increase in price of essential commodities”, ANI reported.
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 09:17 AM
Govt provided ₹27 lakh crore fiscal stimulus under ABFP: Centre to Lok Sabha
The Centre has provided a fiscal stimulus of more than ₹27 lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Financial Package (ABFP) to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday. Full report
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 09:08 AM
CPM gives suspense of business notice on price rise, 5 per cent GST on essentials
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of price rise and imposition of 5% GST on essential items, ANI reported.
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 09:03 AM
RJD MP gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Agnipath scheme: Report
RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss implications of Agnipath scheme and denial of opportunities to RRB aspirants, ANI reported.
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 08:59 AM
Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 5 per cent GST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of imposition of 5% GST on some essential items, ANI reported.