Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live, Day 2: Oppn seeks debate on price rise

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: The opposition led by Congress is planning to corner the Narendra Modi government on price rise and GST both outside and inside Parliament. 
Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs protest in the well of the House on Monday.&nbsp;
Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs protest in the well of the House on Monday. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 09:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE updates: It's the second day of the monsoon session of parliament. The opposition is planning to attack the Narendra Modi government over price rise and the GST issue. The opposition led by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge is planning to hold a protest at the Gandhi statue and inside parliament. The Congress is likely to raise the Agnipath military recruitment scheme which witnessed violent protests a month ago. 

The first day of the monsoon session was marked by disruptions as well. In the Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla had adjourned the morning session till 2 pm for the members to vote in the presidential elections. The house was adjourned after newly-elected members took oath and obituary references were read out. 

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day when chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu did not relent on opposition's demand for discussion on price rise. The members of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress trooped to the well of the house and raised slogans.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 19, 2022 09:43 AM IST

    AAP demands discussion on MSP in Rajya Sabha

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice, demands discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India, ANI reported.

  • Jul 19, 2022 09:34 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids

    Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has pledged to dedicate the entire salary that he would draw during his six-year term in the upper house to the education of economically weak students in Punjab. Full report

  • Jul 19, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    DMK demands discussion fuel price hike, inflation

    DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of “hike in the price of petroleum products leading to increase in price of essential commodities”, ANI reported.

  • Jul 19, 2022 09:17 AM IST

    Govt provided 27 lakh crore fiscal stimulus under ABFP: Centre to Lok Sabha

    The Centre has provided a fiscal stimulus of more than 27 lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Financial Package (ABFP) to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19, the government told the Lok Sabha on Monday. Full report

  • Jul 19, 2022 09:08 AM IST

    CPM gives suspense of business notice on price rise, 5 per cent GST on essentials

    CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of price rise and imposition of 5% GST on essential items, ANI reported.

  • Jul 19, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    RJD MP gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Agnipath scheme: Report

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss implications of Agnipath scheme and denial of opportunities to RRB aspirants, ANI reported.

  • Jul 19, 2022 08:59 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 5 per cent GST

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of imposition of 5% GST on some essential items, ANI reported.

Heavy rainfall likely over parts of northwest India in next two days: IMD

The monsoon trough has shifted slightly northwards and is very likely to continue to shift further northwards towards its normal position during next 2 days
The monsoon trough was south of its normal position for over 2 weeks. (File image)
The monsoon trough was south of its normal position for over 2 weeks. (File image)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 09:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Body of 1 Assam labourer missing from Arunachal found; 18 others untraceable

The 19 labourers working at a Arunachal Pradesh border road construction site left for their home in Assam on their own after being denied leave on July 5 and had been untraceable since then
The spot where the labourer’s body was found is about 200km from the district headquarters of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey and about 80-90 km from the India-China border. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The spot where the labourer’s body was found is about 200km from the district headquarters of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey and about 80-90 km from the India-China border. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 09:41 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
Supreme Court to hear today pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme

Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas challenging Agnipath recruitment scheme.
A file photo of protests in Haryana against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.
A file photo of protests in Haryana against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Written by Aryan Prakash
Govt provided 27 lakh crore fiscal stimulus under ABFP: Centre to Lok Sabha

Junior labour minister Rameswar Teli said 59.53 lakh people have received benefits through 1.50 lakh establishments have received benefits under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ARBY)
The government said the Centre launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost employment and livelihood opportunities in six states for migrant workers who returned from cities due to the Covid pandemic (HT File Photo/Gurminder Singh)
The government said the Centre launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost employment and livelihood opportunities in six states for migrant workers who returned from cities due to the Covid pandemic (HT File Photo/Gurminder Singh)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live, Day 2: Oppn seeks debate on price rise

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022: The opposition led by Congress is planning to corner the Narendra Modi government on price rise and GST both outside and inside Parliament. 
Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs protest in the well of the House on Monday.&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs protest in the well of the House on Monday. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 09:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Morning brief: Rishi Sunak tops another round in bitter race for UK PM

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Korea and Spain defence majors ready to participate in 75 (I) submarine project

South Korean Daewoo and Spanish Navantia have proven air independent propulsion technology and are willing to build long endurance submarines under strategic partnership model with Indian MDL and L&T defence majors.
Indian Navy's Scorpene class diesel attack submarine patrolling waters outside Mumbai harbour.
Indian Navy's Scorpene class diesel attack submarine patrolling waters outside Mumbai harbour.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta
Google Doodle: Who was Balamani Amma, grandmother of Malayalam literature?

  • Balamani Amma's most famous works include Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962) and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966).
Google Doodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma.(Google)
Google Doodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma.(Google)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 06:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Breaking: Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa drops candidacy for President

  • Breaking news today July 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 10:01 AM IST
3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP

The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders, said ADGP Mukesh Singh during a press conference
ADGP Mukesh Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
ADGP Mukesh Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 05:12 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
8 arrested for NEET exam racket: CBI

The CBI) has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers, who allegedly impersonated real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, people familiar with the development said on Monday.
CBI sleuths conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana on Monday and arrested the eight accused, including mastermind Sushil Ranjan and NEET paper solvers, a senior officer said.
CBI sleuths conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana on Monday and arrested the eight accused, including mastermind Sushil Ranjan and NEET paper solvers, a senior officer said.
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Maken blames colleague for loss in Rajya Sabha elections

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday said it was party MLA Kiran Choudhry’s “invalid vote” that resulted in his defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.
Congress leader Ajay Maken. (HT file)
Congress leader Ajay Maken. (HT file)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Madras HC orders second autopsy, SIT probe into Tamil Nadu violence

Justice N Sathish Kumar asked the director general of police to set up a special investigation team to identify the rioters and take stern action against them and submit a status report by July 29.
A day after violence erupted at a private school in Kallakurichi district over death of a class 12 student at hostel premises on July 13, the Madras high court on Monday ordered a re-postmortem of the girl’s body. (PTI)
A day after violence erupted at a private school in Kallakurichi district over death of a class 12 student at hostel premises on July 13, the Madras high court on Monday ordered a re-postmortem of the girl’s body. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 05:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Settle Covid aid claims without delay: SC to states

A bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “We close the present proceedings by directing all states to see that compensation payable under our earlier judgment and orders be paid to eligible candidates without wasting any time.”
The apex court on June 30 last year held that families of those who died due to Covid-19 will be entitled to ex-gratia payment under DMA, 2005 since Covid was a notified disaster under the said Act
The apex court on June 30 last year held that families of those who died due to Covid-19 will be entitled to ex-gratia payment under DMA, 2005 since Covid was a notified disaster under the said Act
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
28-yr-old drug case returns to haunt Kerala minister

The case had unfolded with the arrest of Australian citizen, Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, in Thiruvananthapuram airport on April 9, 1990 on charges of carrying 61.5 gm of hashish. He reportedly concealed the contraband in a small pocket in his underwear. The inner was produced as the key evidence when he was produced in a court. A junior lawyer then, Raju, was one of his counsels.
A three-decade-old case has returned to haunt Kerala transport minister Antony Raju as a Thiruvananthapuram court is scheduled to hear allegations of tampering key evidence in a 1990 drug haul case next month. (HT)
A three-decade-old case has returned to haunt Kerala transport minister Antony Raju as a Thiruvananthapuram court is scheduled to hear allegations of tampering key evidence in a 1990 drug haul case next month. (HT)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
