Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live, Day 2: Oppn seeks debate on price rise

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE updates: It's the second day of the monsoon session of parliament. The opposition is planning to attack the Narendra Modi government over price rise and the GST issue. The opposition led by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge is planning to hold a protest at the Gandhi statue and inside parliament. The Congress is likely to raise the Agnipath military recruitment scheme which witnessed violent protests a month ago.



The first day of the monsoon session was marked by disruptions as well. In the Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla had adjourned the morning session till 2 pm for the members to vote in the presidential elections. The house was adjourned after newly-elected members took oath and obituary references were read out.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day when chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu did not relent on opposition's demand for discussion on price rise. The members of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress trooped to the well of the house and raised slogans.