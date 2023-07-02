Monsoon updates: IMD's 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in these states

With favourable conditions for the rapid advancement of southwest monsoon, the India meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday it is expected to cover the remaining parts of India, including those in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next two days. For the rest of the country, the weather body issued a significant warning during the next five days, as the active monsoon season is expected to bring ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at many places. Vehicles crossing during monsoon rain falling in Patna , Bihar on Saturday. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

For Delhi and its adjoining regions, the IMD said light rain is expected to continue till July 6. “A yellow alert is in place for moderate rainfall on July 5 and 6. Before that, most places will receive drizzle to light rain,” an official said. Meanwhile, Gujarat is anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours. The state has encountered heavy rainfall in several districts, resulting in the flooding of low-lying areas and disrupting normal life in some places.

IMD’s monsoon prediction for rest of India:

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and rest of northwest India: IMD said there is a high likelihood of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall persisting in northwest India over the next 24 hours. Additionally, Uttarakhand is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 6; In Uttar Pradesh, while the eastern region will experience heavy rainfall from July 4-6; the IMD said western UP is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on July 5 and 6.

Chhattisgarh, MP and central India: The IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall would occur across central India for the next five days. Additionally, chances of isolated heavy rainfall are high in Chhattisgarh till July 6. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to encounter isolated heavy rainfall on July 5 and 6, the IMD added.

Goa, Maharashtra and west India: Over the next five days, there is a high probability of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across west India.The IMD said that during this period, Konkan and Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Gujarat is likely to receive rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and rest of east and north-east India: The weather body predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across east and north-east India for the next five days. During this period, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The same weather conditions will persist for Bihar till July 3, while Jharkhand is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday. In Odisha, isolated heavy rainfall is likely from July 3-6.

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and remaining South India: Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall in the next five days over Kerala and Mahe, as well as Coastal Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from July 3-6. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala over the next five days and isolated very heavy rainfall from July 3-6. Isolated heavy rainfall will be seen in south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema from July 3-5. Telangana may experience the same on July 4 and 5.

