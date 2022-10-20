Home / India News / Moosewala murder: Accused who escaped police custody arrested

Moosewala murder: Accused who escaped police custody arrested

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday arrested gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder who escaped from Punjab Police’s custody on October 1, from Rajasthan’s Alwar, officials said.

Deepak Tinu is an accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.
Special commissioner of police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said Tinu kept changing his hideout after fleeing from Mansa in Punjab. “Five grenades and two automatic pistols were recovered from his possession. He is being brought to the national capital and his police custody remand will be sought,” Dhaliwal said.

Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of Mansa Police when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case.

Earlier this month, Tinu’s partner was held by a team of Punjab Police at Mumbai airport when she was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the Moosewala murder case. He is a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and was with them in different prisons.

