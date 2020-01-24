e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF

More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF

BSF has also noticed a substantial decrease in cattle smuggling while smuggling of drugs, especially Yaba tablets, shot up in 2019, he said. In January, 10,000 such tablets have been seized.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The force’s inspector general (South Bengal frontier) YB Khurania said at least 268 Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted in January.
The force’s inspector general (South Bengal frontier) YB Khurania said at least 268 Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted in January.(AP file photo for representation)
         

The number of illegal migrants trying to leave India and entering Bangladesh has increased in the last one month, a top official of the Border Security Force in West Bengal said on Friday.

The force’s inspector general (South Bengal frontier) YB Khurania said at least 268 Bangladeshi nationals have been intercepted in January.

“Even though we are not seeing an exodus but there has been a substantial increase in incidents in which people are illegally trying to cross the international border and enter Bangladesh,” Khurania said in Kolkata.

“Ninety percent of them were trying to leave India and enter Bangladesh,” Khurania added.

BSF has also noticed a substantial decrease in cattle smuggling while smuggling of drugs, especially Yaba tablets, shot up in 2019, he said. In January, 10,000 such tablets have been seized.

The number of people caught while trying to cross over to Bangladesh from India increased by more than 50% with 2971 arrested by BSF in 2018 as compared to 1800 in 2017, according to latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A large number of those who were caught trying to illegally emigrate were women and children, HT reported on January 20.

NCRB’s “Crime in India 2018” report says that out of the 2971 people arrested in 2018 while making an “outward movement” to Bangladesh, 1532 were men, 749 women and 690 children.

The corresponding numbers were 1477, 268 and 55 respectively in 2017.

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news