More rain expected in central India, Kerala over next two days: Met department

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:08 IST

A low pressure area which is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is likely to bring more rain to parts of central India and Kerala.

More than 78 people lost their lives to heavy rains and flooding in Kerala in the past four days. In Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra due to intense flooding more than 150 people were killed over the past one week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their Monday bulletin said a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours and it is likely to move north-west-wards.

“Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over north Odisha, south Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours (August 12 to 14). Kerala is also likely to experience heavy to very rainfall at isolated places during the same period,” the bulletin said.

There is an ‘orange’ category warning for parts of east, central India and Kerala for August 13 and 14. The orange category implies that authorities will have to remain prepared for any emergencies.

“Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Kerala will receive rains on August 13 and 14, after August 15 rains will reduce in these areas. Last week there was intense rain and flooding in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra etc mainly because of a cyclonic circulation near the Kerala coast which activated the monsoon,” said Mahesh Palawat, VP, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

The overall monsoon rains since June 1 is in surplus now at 1%, east and northeast India has a deficiency of -15%, -9% in northwest India, 15% surplus in central India, +5% surplus in peninsular India.

