More snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:58 IST

Two days after Himachal witnessed the first snowfall of the year, the hill state received light to moderate snowfall and rain on Monday.

Bharmour in Kullu received 5cm snow, Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti received 3cm and 2.5cm snow, respectively; while Kalpa in Kinnaur received 0.2 cm snow. Moderate snowfall also occurred in Shimla, Narkanda and Khada Pathar. Kufri, near Shimla received 3.0 cm snow.

An orange warning has been issued for Tuesday in lower, middle and higher hills of the state and heavy snowfall and rain is expected. As per the weatherman, thunderstorms accompanied with hail are also likely to take place in isolated places in the lower and middle hills of the state.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to fresh western disturbance, heavy snowfall and rainfall is likely to take place in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts from Monday to Wednesday. The weather will remain dry from Thursday onwards.”

“Landslides may also take place in isolated places and traffic may get disrupted due to heavy snowfall and rain” he added.

Light snow and rain took place in isolated places throughout the state in the last 24 hours. The cold wave continued to sweep through the state with the minimum temperatures falling two to three degrees below normal and the maximum temperature falling three to four degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 0.8°C while the maximum was 6.4°C. Manali in Kullu district also recorded sub-zero temperatures with minimum temperatures dropping to -0.4°C while the maximum temperature was 5.2°C. The minimum temperatures in popular tourist destinations in Dharamshala in Kangra district and Dalhousie in Chamba district were 3.8°C and -0.3°C while the maximum temperatures were 8.8°C and 3°C, respectively. The minimum temperature in Kufri near Shimla was recorded as -3.2°C while Kalpa shivered at -2.2°C. The minimum temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur and Hamirpur were 4.5°C, 3°C and 3.4°C.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of -9°C and maximum temperature of -6.3°C while Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 18.4°C.

The district administration, Shimla, has issued an advisory to tourists and local residents. People have been advised to avoid venturing into snow prone areas and avoid driving on the edge of roads. The district administration said adequate arrangements had been made and have asked people to dial 1077 for any enquiry.