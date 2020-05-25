e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / More than 1,500 stranded Nepalese sent to Nepal via Champawat barrage

More than 1,500 stranded Nepalese sent to Nepal via Champawat barrage

Nepalese nationals had protested against the Nepal government for not allowing them to enter the country fearing they may spread Covid-19 infection.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
The government had housed stranded Nepalese labourers into relief camps in Uttarakhand.
The government had housed stranded Nepalese labourers into relief camps in Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
         

More than 1,500 Nepalese were sent to Nepal through Sharada barrage in Banbasa area of Champawat district on Monday. They were housed in relief centres set up in Champawat and US Nagar district till now, said an official.

“More than 1,500 migrant Nepalese were sent to Nepal from Sharda barrage on Monday. They were housed in Champawat and US Nagar districts. They were taken by buses and dropped near the international border,” said SN Pandey, district magistrate, Champawat.

These Nepalese had come from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, where most of them worked as labourers and workers. They were housed in relief camps in the two bordering districts. Some of them were with their families and were in a distressed condition.

They were stuck in India as Nepalese government had sealed the Indo-Nepal border to check Covid-19 outbreak and was reluctant to permit their entry fearing they may bring infection into Nepal, an official said.

These Nepalese citizens were anguished by the stand taken by the Nepal government. Three days ago, they shouted anti-Nepal government slogans at Jagbuda bridge for not allowing them to enter Nepal.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

“450 Nepalese stuck in Nainital district will leave for Nepal on Tuesday. It is decided that the entry gate at Sharda barrage in Banbasa will remain open from 6 am to 10 am daily for such Nepalese migrants. Entry gate will not be opened for all,” Pandey said.

He said Indians stuck in Nepal will return on May 29 and 30 as per schedule. Only those Indians will be allowed to come who have already registered their names with the embassy in Kathmandu.

tags
top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In