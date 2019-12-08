More than laws, political will needed to curbing crime against women: Naidu

india

Pune Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said new legislations will not bring down the number of rapes and sexual assaults in the country, citing the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, also popularly known as Nirbhaya rape case.

“Bringing new laws is no solution. I am not against bringing any new law or bill. We brought a bill after Nirbhaya. What happened? Was the problem solved?” Venkaiah Naidu asked.

“So, I always feel that what is required is not a bill rather a political will and administrative skill to kill the social evils of the society and change in the mindset is the need of the hour and that we should go back to the roots and culture,” he said while speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Symbiosis International, a deemed university, in Pune.

Referring to recent incidents in Unnao and Hyderabad, Naidu said, “In Indian culture, we treat a woman as a mother, a sister. But what has happened in recent days in certain parts is really shameful and a challenge for all of us. We must vow to ensure this sort of discrimination, these atrocities are stopped immediately.”

A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing.

She succumbed to burn injuries on Friday night. The incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad that sparked national outrage.

A day after Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said justice can never be instant and loses its character when it becomes revenge, Naidu reiterated the need for the same.

There cannot be instant justice, but there cannot be constant delays in justice delivery either, else people become restive and try to take law in their hands, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

