More welfare schemes will be launched before state polls: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that in the next two years ahead of the 2026 assembly elections the focus of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is to launch more welfare projects, maintain law and order, improve infrastructure and investments, maintain law or order and ensure people have access to all government services. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in 2026 (ANI)

While chairing a meeting with district collectors, Stalin said: “The next two years are a crucial period for the development and progress of Tamil Nadu. To deliver good governance, it is very essential for us to maintain law and order, execute social welfare schemes, develop infrastructure, create jobs and ensure uninterrupted delivery of government services to the people.”

He announced that his plans to introduce new initiatives, including the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme that would provide financial assistance of ₹1000 to male students studying in state government schools. He urged the collectors to monitor the effective implementation of existing schemes such as the CM’s Breakfast Scheme. Stalin said that he was receiving complaints with respect to the revenue department where people faced difficulties in obtaining various certificates.

He also instructed the collectors to monitor the prevalence of drugs even though he added that it is in control in the state amid criticism from the opposition after a former DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq was caught in an international drug smuggling ring. “We have controlled the prevalence of drugs in the state to a great extent. But it is not enough,” he said.

The meeting comes day after the DMK coalition had a landslide victory winning all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone parliamentary seat in Puducherry.