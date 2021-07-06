Morepen produces 1st test batch of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine in Himachal Pradesh

Domestic drug manufacturer Morepen Laboratories began the production of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for international marketing of the vaccine said on Tuesday.

The first test batch produced by the indigenous drug manufacturer in an exclusive facility in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute, which developed the Russian vaccine, for quality controls, according to RDIF.

“We are delighted to partner with RDIF for the prestigious project of Sputnik V production in India. This would be our privilege to work jointly on expanding the production base in India," Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director of Morepen Laboratories Limited said on Tuesday.

Sputnik V was granted emergency use authorisation in India on April 12 and the country is one of the leading production hubs of the Russian shot. RDIF has earlier reached deals with other leading pharmaceutical companies in India namely, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech.

We take this partnership as the starting point for a long-term relationship with RDIF and its partner companies as we look forward to many more areas of common interest. Morepen’s commitment towards this project is a step forward towards entry into biosimilars and other biologicals," Suri added.

RDIF and Morepen have signed a cooperation agreement in June 2021 and are actively implementing the technology transfer for the vaccine.

"As the pandemic is yet far from over and new, more dangerous variants of coronavirus are being detected in various regions of the world, RDIF is increasing capacities for production of Sputnik V in India, one of the key hubs. Agreement with Morepen Laboratories provides for a larger amount of Sputnik V to be available both for India and our partners globally to speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF said on Tuesday.

The agreements with partners in India provide for the production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year, according to an official statement. The vaccine has claimed to have an efficacy rate of 97.6% against coronavirus infection.