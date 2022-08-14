Home / India News / Morning brief: 1 police personnel killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, and all the latest news

Morning brief: 1 police personnel killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, and all the latest news

Published on Aug 14, 2022 08:51 AM IST
  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The grenade attack came days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on the Army camp in Rajouri district. (ANI Photo)
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

1 police personnel killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam

A police personnel was killed in a grenade attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The grenade attack was reported in Kulgam's Qaimoh, in which the policeman, Tahir Khan from Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to injuries, according to Kashmir police. Read more…

Will support Grand Alliance in Bihar but won’t join cabinet, says CPI(ML)

There will be no ministers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in Bihar’s Grand Alliance cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar, but the left outfit will provide “strong support” to the government, the party’s general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Saturday. Read more…

'We don't have player like Hardik. That makes a difference': PAK's WC-winning pacer on comparing India, Pakistan teams

After a gap of four years, the Asia Cup tournament is all set to return later in August in the UAE where India will face Pakistan in the second match of the 2022 edition at the Dubai International Stadium. India had lost by 10 wickets in their last meeting against their arch-nemesis, in 2021 T20 World Cup, at the same venue. And ahead of their blockbuster clash in Dubai, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed made a huge claim as he compared the two sides. Read more…

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 3 collection: Aamir Khan's film shows little growth, stands at total of 27.7 crore

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha showed a little growth at the box office on Saturday, taking the film's three-day total to around 27.71 crore. As per early estimates, the Forrest Gump remake registered an improvement of around 20 per cent on day 3 with collections of around 8.75 crore. Read more…

Harnaaz Sandhu steals show at Miss South Africa 2022 in deep-neck bodycon gown, says 'namaste' amid cheers: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu had jetted off to South Africa to attend the Miss South Africa 2022 beauty pageant. Harnaaz stole the show at the pageant in a gorgeous orange deep-neck bodycon gown. The 22-year-old served fans with an unforgettable red carpet moment in the ensemble. Videos of her attending the pageant also went viral online, and one shows Harnaaz saying 'Namaste, South Africa'. Read more…

Sunday, August 14, 2022
