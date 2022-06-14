Morning brief: 2 years on, CBI yet to make headway in Sushant death case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sushant death case: 2 yrs on, CBI yet to make headway in case

Two years after Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to establish whether the actor died by suicide or there was a conspiracy in his death. Read more

‘High stakes’: India at UN on displaced Myanmar nationals' repatriation

India on Tuesday said it has high stakes in the resolution of the issue of repatriation of the displaced persons from Rakhine state of Myanmar, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Strawberry Supermoon: A skygazer's delight. All details here

To skygazers' delight, the upcoming full moon, also known as the Strawberry Supermoon, will peak on Tuesday, marking the second of the year's four consecutive supermoons. Read more

Former India batting coach wants Rishabh Pant to make changes, names Avesh Khan, Axar Patel's replacements for 3rd T20I

Trailing 0-2 in the five-game T20I series, Rishabh Pant and Co. face a stiff challenge as the action moves to Vishakhapatnam. India need to win the remaining three games to seal the T20I assignment while South Africa are staring at a series win away from home. Read more

When Sushant Singh Rajput promised himself he would party with Shah Rukh Khan in Mannat one day, and later did so

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had once spoken about wanting to party with actor Shah Rukh Khan at his Mumbai home, Mannat. In an old interview, Sushant spoke about an incident when he sat at a coffee shop near Shah Rukh's home and saw several cars entering the venue for a party. Read more

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Are you physically fit to donate the blood? Know from experts

Observed by all member states of the World Health Organization, World Blood Donor Day is marked on June 14 to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON