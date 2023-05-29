Morning brief: AAP leader posts screenshot of app 'used to edit’ Vinesh Phogat’s image, and all the latest news

After Bajrang Punia's tweet, AAP leader posts screenshot of app 'used to edit’ Vinesh Phogat’s image

Hours after India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia warned against posting a morphed photograph of fellow protesting grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat, Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday night shared a screen-recorded video in which he demonstrated the process of editing a photo using a popular mobile application. The Delhi minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT-cell purportedly used the app to potentially make the wrestlers in the photo smile. Read more

Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Opposition parties likely to meet in Patna on June 12

The much-awaited meeting of opposition parties to chalk out a plan to project a unified fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in Patna tentatively on June 12, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. Read more

Tax officials to monitor large, unaccounted deposits of ₹ 2,000 notes

Tax authorities may scrutinise any sharp spike in deposits of ₹2,000 banknotes in currency chests by bank branches and may take appropriate action against unaccounted deposits as branches have been directed to keep a daily transaction record, two people aware of the development said. Read more

Explained: What happens if rain washes out reserve day for CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final today

The final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday was washed out due to relentless rain in Ahmedabad and subsequently moved to Reserve Day. Read more

Diets that are crucial for men’s fertility

A recent study on men in the journal, Human Reproduction Update, has found that there is a 51.6% decline in sperm count in the past 45 years and this has been primarily attributed to lifestyle choices and harmful chemicals in the environment therefore, it has become imperative to follow healthy habits that can help maintain male fertility. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for overall well-being and it is equally important when it comes to reproductive health in men. Read more

