Morning brief: Amit Shah says states must share responsibility for security in border areas; and all the latest news

States must share responsibility for security in border areas, says Shah

States share equal responsibility with the Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a check on cross-border crimes, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday while chairing a meeting of Eastern Zone Council in Kolkata. The meeting was followed by a one-on-one meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Read more

Karnataka border row set to come up in Maharashtra assembly, opposition seeks details on Amit Shah-CMs meeting

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row is set to come up in the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly, which starts Monday. Devendra Fadnavis, the state’s deputy minister, on Saturday said that a proposal in this regard will be passed in the assembly. Read more

After Bilawal's ‘uncivilised outburst’, Pak minister gives 'nuclear war' threat to India

A day after India slammed Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his "uncivilized outburst" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri threatened New Delhi with nuclear war. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan pulls in Aishwarya Rai for tight hug as his kabaddi team wins big. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan was the happiest after his team Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the trophy at the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday. A video from the final match showed Abhishek pulling in wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya for a tight hug. Read more

FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina vs France: H2H record and key stats as Messi vs Mbappe takes centrestage

The final of the FIFA World Cup sees a blockbuster clash as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on the Kylian Mbappe-starrer France on Sunday night. Argentina had defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final of the tournament with goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez, while France had also registered a convincing 2-0 win against the high-flying Morocco in the other knock-out clash. Read more

Winter wellness: Diet for cough and cold

If you visit your doctor for an upper respiratory disease, such as a common cold or cough, antibiotics may not be part of the treatment plan. Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial diseases such as pneumonia and will not assist with viral illnesses such as colds, flu and most sore throats. Read more

